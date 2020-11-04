Johnson Claim Service is Davies’ sixth acquisition this year and is expected to add transportation claims specialisation to its insurance business

Davies acquires Oklahoma-based transportation claims agency. (Credit: Davies.)

Davies, a UK-based insurance agency, has acquired Johnson Claim Service, a US-based transportation claims specialist, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Johnson Claim Service has a workforce of 40, offering third party administration, adjusting and appraisal services and specialist end-to-end claims solutions mostly to London Market Brokers and Lloyds insurance businesses.

Johnson Claim Service will join Davies’ Claims Solutions business in US

Johnson Claim Service will become part of Davies’ Claims Solutions business in the US, bringing specialist transportation claims capability.

Johnson Claim Service president Allen Johnson will continue in a Claims Management and Consultant role and the chief operating officer Bryan Johnson will continue to lead the business’ day-to-day operations. All the employees will continue in their roles as Davies employees.

Allen Johnson said: “I’m delighted Johnson Claim Service will be joining Davies, and being able to offer a broader service offering to our clients was an important factor for us. This move will create exciting opportunities for our staff and clients.

“Davies’ focus on employee engagement and investment in technology and innovation was a big attraction for us and we are looking forward to being part of the plans for further expansion in the US.”

The latest deal is the company’s sixth acquisition for this year, after it had acquired Keoghs, an insurance-focused law firm in January, which was completed in March.

It was followed by Codebase8, an automation and digital solutions provider for insurance industry, along with Citadel & Cedar Consulting, a captive management & consulting businesses, ContactPartners, a specialist cloud application provider, offering customer contact technologies and TriPlus, a long term care insurance third party administrator.

Davies Group CEO Dan Saulter said: “We are excited to welcome Allen, Bryan and the wider Johnson team to Davies. The team brings specialist transportation capabilities in the US that we can offer to our insurance clients across the globe.

“Growing our claims solutions platform in the US is a central part of our strategy for growth. We will continue to add complementary TPA, adjusting and supply chain services both organically and through additional acquisitions.”