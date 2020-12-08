The partnership will leverage omni:us’ Digital FNOL, Claims Indexation, Completeness Check, and Coverage Check solutions

Damco, omni:us to help insurers adopt data-driven cognitive claims management. (Credit: Edar from Pixabay)

Damco Solutions has joined forces with omni:us, a Germany-based artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) provider, to help insurers quickly adopt data-driven cognitive claims management.

The US-based software developer company will be utilising omni:us’ capabilities to aid insurance firms in accelerating their pace of digital transformation.

According to Damco Solutions, the partnership will support insurers to deploy AI quickly into their claim’s lifecycle, thereby optimising their interactions with insured parties.

Damco Solutions founder and CEO Mohit Gupta said: “We look forward to collaborating with omni:us to help insurance companies with AI-based cognitive claims management solution and digital technologies to simplify claims lifecycle.

“Together, we would be able to help a broader range of insurers industrialize innovation in claims management. With the addition of omni:us, we see tremendous opportunity to enlarge our approach and help more businesses supercharge their future-readiness.”

The capabilities of omni:us include Digital FNOL, Claims Indexation, Completeness Check, and Coverage Check.

Digital FNOL is a real-time claims management system which minimises touchpoints with intelligent claim automation for converting information into actionable claims data.

Claims Indexation is an AI cognitive process for removing the manual workflow by optimising document extraction and classification for reading, interpretation, and understanding of data.

On the other hand, Completeness Check is an AI-powered claims handling process. Through its AI-powered decisions and recommendations, the tool offers insights for regulatory compliance, besides cutting down manual claims touchpoints.

Coverage Check is an intelligent claims automation solution from omni:us. The tool is said to boost productivity in the claims process by removing time-intensive tasks, detecting noncovered claims, and identifying fraud among others.

Omni:us founder and CEO Sofie Quidenus-Wahlforss said: “omni:us and Damco share a common aspiration: to drive insurance businesses towards a more efficient and customer-oriented experience.

“We at omni:us are excited to team up with such a veteran player in the field as Damco. Both sides will benefit from the other’s strengths and specializations and be further empowered to realize our ultimate goal of bringing about wide digital transformation to the insurance sector.”