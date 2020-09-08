The new health bot from Daman has been designed to help users to undertake self-assessment on symptoms of the novel coronavirus and direct them to a suitable level of care

Middle East insurer Daman launches AI-powered health bot in collaboration with Microsoft. (Credit: Microsoft)

Daman, a UAE-based health insurance company, has joined forces with Microsoft to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool called Daman Health Bot to help in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new health bot has been designed to help users to undertake self-assessment on symptoms of the novel coronavirus and direct them to a suitable level of care.

Designed to be bilingual, the Daman Health Bot can offer expertise, which includes patient assessment for the infection, checking of triage and symptoms, general medical information, and also giving medical recommendations, said Microsoft.

According to the technology giant, the health bot will ask users a defined set of questions and to follow specific protocols. For further assistance, it will advise them accordingly to connect with Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH), UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP), and the Dubai Health Authority.

Microsoft UAE general manager Sayed Hashish said: “Technology is playing a key role in helping patients assess their situation quickly and conveniently.

“Our Healthcare Bot service empowers organisations like Daman to build and deploy AI-powered conversational healthcare experience at scale. With our mission to empower every person and organization to achieve more, Microsoft is committed to bringing its tools and innovations to support healthcare organizations provide the best possible care.”

Daman, which is said to have been investing in digital technology, also uses artificial intelligence for its claims handling apart from robotic process automation for executing a range of administrative tasks.

Alongside Microsoft, the UAE national health insurance company is said to be planning to integrate the health bot to other customer services such as lifestyle-related advice and digital consultations.

Daman CEO comments on the launch of the new health bot

Daman CEO Hamad Al Mehyas said: “We have a very important social responsibility to play during the pandemic crisis and protect the health and safety of people. The Daman Health Bot speaks to that effort by addressing queries and reducing person to person engagement.

“Partners such as Microsoft are empowering us with the right technology to better engage the public and provide the right level of guidance. The Daman Health Bot will reduce patient visits to hospitals, lessen workload on call centres, enhance patient experience and encourage them to proactively manage their health condition.”