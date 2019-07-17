Cytora has entered into a cooperation with Convex Group Limited (Convex), the international specialty insurer and reinsurer.

Image: Cytora and Convex develop AI-powered solution for commercial insurance. Photo: Courtesy of Gordon Johnson/Pixabay.

Using Cytora’s platform, Convex will enhance its underwriting process, using data to achieve a more complete and increasingly accurate view of risk whilst helping underwriters improve risk selection. From its launch, Convex has positioned itself as a digitally-enabled insurer.

Adrian Spieler, COO at Convex said:

“At Convex, we are building an efficient and data-driven underwriting process, which from day one will enable us to provide the best possible products to our customers. By harnessing Cytora’s cutting edge infrastructure, we will be able to deliver upon our key strategic goals in an ever-changing landscape.”

Richard Hartley, CEO at Cytora said:

“The commercial insurance industry is undergoing a fundamental shift that puts customers and data at the forefront. We’re excited to be partnering with Convex as they accelerate this transformation, and to provide them with the tools they need to better serve customers in the years to come.”

Source: Company Press Release