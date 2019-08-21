The INNOTECH Advisory Committee will play a pivotal role in evaluating the application of new and emerging technology and digital innovation in the P&C insurance industry

Image: CSIO launches INNOTECH. Photo: Courtesy of Florian Pircher/Pixabay

CSIO is pleased to announce the launch of its Innovation and Emerging Technology Advisory Committee, or INNOTECH. The INNOTECH Advisory Committee will play a pivotal role in evaluating the application of new and emerging technology and digital innovation in the P&C insurance industry. Using fact-based research and analysis, opportunities believed to have the highest likelihood of success and the broadest benefits to the industry and end consumers will be identified.

“I am thrilled to be part of the INNOTECH Committee,” says Dennis Dalmas, Senior Vice President, Solutions Delivery, Northbridge Insurance. “The formation of INNOTECH has presented us with a game changing opportunity. As emerging technology and digital innovation continue to drive major change in the competitive landscape, our goal is to help deliver effective solutions aimed at improving the overall customer experience.”

INNOTECH Advisory Committee external members:

Aviva Canada Inc. – Steve Johnston, Vice President, Personal Lines Enablement

Christopher O’Sullivan, Vice President, Strategy, Architecture & Engineering

Gore Mutual Insurance – Val Danci, Principal Software Engineer

Intact Insurance – Jeff Walker, Vice President, Sales and Business Development

Joseph Kairouz, Director, IT Architecture Transformation & Software Development

Northbridge Insurance – Dennis Dalmas, Senior Vice President, Solutions Delivery

RSA Canada – Stephanie Phillips, Enterprise Architect

Carlos Dominguez, Lead Enterprise Security Architect

Hisham Dalle, Enterprise Architect & EA Governance Lead

Travelers Canada – Derek Oke, Senior Director, Solutions Architecture

Wawanesa Insurance – Derek Ward, Director, Innovation Lab

Paul Memka, Director, Application Delivery

Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) – Kim Opheim, Broker Technology and Innovation Consultant

“This is an exciting time for the P&C industry as we navigate through unprecedented transformation,” says Catherine Smola, CSIO’s President and CEO. “We are fortunate to tap into some brilliant minds to help us champion innovation and explore evolving technologies and solutions. The range of expertise and knowledge that our external advisors bring is simply incredible, and the INNOTECH Advisory Committee is a tremendous asset for both CSIO and its members.”

Source: Company Press Release