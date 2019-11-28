Sapiens' P&C core suite, reinsurance offering, advanced analytics solution and digital tools will replace the Croatian leader's legacy IT solutions, for increased productivity and faster time to market

Image: Headquarters of Sapiens in Holon, Israel. Photo: courtesy of Elvenking89/Wikipedia.org.

Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Croatia Osiguranje, a leading Croatian insurer that has been operating in the region for over 135 years, has selected Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty and Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, as well as other tools for its digital transformation program.

Sapiens’ solutions will facilitate advanced digitalization of the insurer’s entire property & casualty (P&C) and health insurance segments, as well as claims handling. Sapiens’ technology is expected to further increase the productivity of Croatia Osiguranje’s sales force and speed its time to market, while also optimizing business operations through business process simplification and automation.

“Such a considerable investment in Croatia Osiguranje’s digital presence and future supports our ambition to retain and increase our company’s competitive advantage,” said Davor Tomašković, CEO, Croatia Osiguranje. “The new solutions will help our company, which possesses over 135 years of tradition, enter a new era of growth and development. Croatia Osiguranje will be ready to meet the demands of the dynamic market we operate in today, and tomorrow.”

“Many insurers, such as Croatia Osiguranje, are embracing the importance of digitalization to stay ahead of their competitors, while increasing efficiencies and offering a unique customer experience,” said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. “We are excited to be partnering with Croatia Osiguranje for this transformation and Sapiens looks forward to many years of fruitful collaboration.”

Sapiens’ solutions will deliver a fully digital platform, including business intelligence. Croatia Osiguranje will be able to expand its offerings by launching new lines of business, products and services, using our flexible product factory.

Source: Company Press Release