Specific bancassurance solutions to be offered by Credit Suisse to clients directly through its new CSX app and other channels

Credit Suisse joins forces with AXA to offer bancassurance solutions on its new CSX app. (Credit: Roland zh/Wikipedia.org)

Swiss banking group Credit Suisse has collaborated with French insurance company AXA to launch integrated bancassurance solutions for its clients.

The bancassurance solutions will be incorporated into Credit Suisse’s new digital banking offering CSX, which will allow clients to make their daily banking transactions through a single app.

According to Credit Suisse, the new product line combines its expertise and experience with the user-friendliness of a digital-only bank.

The Swiss bank said that the new functionalities will be integrated gradually in the coming months into the CSX app.

Credit Suisse (Switzerland) digital banking head Anke Bridge Haux said: “Our collaboration with AXA is another milestone and brings us one step closer to our goal of providing our clients with a comprehensive digital offering from a single app.

“The integration of transparent insurance solutions into CSX is a perfect addition to this offering and addresses our clients’ needs.”

Credit Suisse will enter into a cooperation with AXA for offering specific bancassurance solutions to its clients directly through the CSX app apart from all other client channels.

Select client groups to be offered bancassurance solutions during Q1 2021

The Swiss banking major will make the insurance solutions available for selected client groups during the first quarter of next year.

Both partners believe that the changing requirements of the retail business are a source of considerable potential. The Swiss bank said that this is because clients are increasingly looking to meet their financial planning and financial security requirements via digital channels while still leveraging the expertise and also the quality of well-established providers.

AXA life, savings, and health head and executive board member Thomas Gerber said: “We are pleased to be able to add customised insurance modules to Credit Suisse’s new digital banking offering.

“CSX is very straightforward but provides a wide range of services, which makes the app a promising new distribution channel for our digital insurance products.”