Cowbell Cyber, a startup focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMBs), today announced its partnership with FICO to add the FICO Cyber Risk Score to Cowbell Cyber’s multivariate risk rating factors, Cowbell Factors™. Adding the FICO Cyber Risk Score allows Cowbell Cyber to deliver on its one-of-a-kind offering of continuous risk assessment and underwriting, empowering cyber insurance agents to expedite the delivery of standalone cyber policies tailored to the unique coverage needs of all SMBs.

For insurance providers, cyber risk selection and pricing based on company size and industry alone is not specific enough. Evaluating risks related to the use of internet technologies should be done at a granular level to represent the diversity of usage, network footprint and security maturity. The market-leading FICO Cyber Risk Score powers Cowbell’s ability to compile risk indicators for each class of business and deliver risk ratings in real-time and at scale for individual businesses requesting coverage.

“Since day one, FICO has been instrumental in our ability to accelerate our go-to-market execution and produce Cowbell Factors at scale with accuracy for our underwriting efforts,” said Rajeev Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Cowbell. “As we rollout our product offering in other states, it is critical we have a stable and clear risk score, along with the supporting risk data to determine the insurability of our clients.”

Cowbell Factors captures the complexity, and represents more fairly, how companies of comparable size and in the same class of business face different levels of risk exposure. Paired with FICO’s Cyber Risk Score, a category leader in cyber risk quantification, the solution provides the latest in machine learning techniques to provide accurate risk selection and pricing.

“FICO’s Cyber Risk Score provides underwriting teams with a clear and accurate measure of the cyber risk of an organization,” said Julie May, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at FICO. “We are excited to strategically partner with Cowbell Cyber and its team to deliver a differentiated cyber offering to the SMB marketplace.”