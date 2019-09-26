Covr has extended its suite of real-time life insurance quoting tools to include more permanent life insurance solutions and greater transparency into insurance carriers offering faster underwriting

Image: Covr Financial Technologies launches new life insurance platform. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

Covr Financial Technologies announces an expansion of its market-leading, technology-enabled life insurance services for financial institutions to include enhanced sales support, advanced insurance advice for permanent life insurance, and a new series of digitally-enabled platform tools.

Covr’s solutions for financial advisors now include expanded advanced insurance planning capabilities for permanent life insurance solutions and more complex needs, such as estate planning and charitable giving. Covr has added Doug Brisco, SVP of Estate and Business Insurance Planning, to its team to lead Covr’s efforts to provide technology-enabled insurance planning for high-net-worth clients. With vast life insurance industry experience and a background in both finance and law, Doug brings a wealth of experience in advanced insurance strategies. This adds to Covr’s centralized and digitally-enabled team of insurance consultants and policy analysts serving financial advisors.

Additionally, Covr has extended its suite of real-time life insurance quoting tools to include more permanent life insurance solutions and greater transparency into insurance carriers offering faster underwriting. Covr’s client services have also expanded to include intelligent underwriting solutions for high-net-worth and difficult-to-place clients.

“Covr leads the market as the simplest way for financial advisors to sell life insurance. Our technology-enabled advice, sales support, and real-time tools continue to transform the way life insurance is bought and sold, ultimately making it possible for more people to obtain the proper coverage to protect their families,” said Mike Kalen, CEO of Covr.

In addition to Covr’s offerings for financial advisors, it also offers a white-label, direct-to-consumer digital life insurance platform for financial institutions and other industry verticals. Covr also provides analytical tools to manage and grow in-force life insurance books of business.

