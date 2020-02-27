The Haven Term policy is now offered through Covr's digital life insurance platform for banks, credit unions and their customers

Image: Covr Financial Technologies adds Haven Life to its platform. (Credit: Pixabay/Nattanan Kanchanaprat.)

Covr Financial Technologies (Covr) and Haven Life, the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), are today announcing a partnership that helps more customers purchase the life insurance protection they need. This new collaboration brings products sold by Haven Life to the financial institutions that use Covr’s industry-leading, white-labeled digital life insurance platform.

“Covr and Haven Life share a common vision to help people secure life insurance in the most efficient and cost-effective way,” said Mike Kalen, Covr CEO. “We’re thrilled to add Haven Life to our platform. Their leadership in simplifying and tailoring insurance solutions to customer needs stands out as an industry innovator.”

The partnership between Covr and Haven Life enables both insurtech leaders to reach an increasing number of financial institutions and their customers with high-quality and affordable life insurance options. Covr’s white-labeled digital consumer life insurance platform includes single session ‘apply and buy’ insurance, multi-carrier insurance solutions, needs analysis tools, educational content, and telephone-based sales support.

Through the Covr platform, customers at banks and credit unions can now purchase the Haven Term policy — a fully underwritten term life insurance policy issued by MassMutual. Customers who choose Haven Life can apply online and, if approved, purchase life insurance from any device, in a matter of minutes. In addition to the affordable coverage issued by a reputable insurer, eligible customers will gain access to Haven Life Plus, an innovative rider that provides valuable no-cost benefits, including a digital will service, an on-demand fitness app, a digital document storage vault and more.

“I started Haven Life to make buying life insurance simple for busy families like mine,” said Yaron Ben-Zvi, CEO of Haven Life. “I’m proud to have our products featured on Covr’s platform and am excited about the impact the partnership has already had to date. We look forward to continuing to expand access to affordable and convenient life insurance coverage through Covr.”

