The County Group, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has acquired Meadons Insurance Brokers Limited (Meadons).

Image: County Group buys Meadons Insurance Brokers. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay.

Meadons, based in Market Drayton, Shropshire, has been writing personal and commercial lines insurance for over 60 years, including a specialist ‘Owzat’ Insurance scheme dealing with cricket clubs throughout the UK.

Dave Clapp, County Group CEO, said: “I am delighted that we have completed our transaction with Meadons, which is an excellent business, based in our County ‘heartland’ – the North West. We have known both of the vendors for well over 10 years now and admired their business from afar for some time.”

He added: “They are a proper relationship-led business, demonstrated by their strong customer retention rate and new business focus. The management team in County look forward to working with directors, Chris Bate and Neil Hancock, both of whom will continue to manage the business post completion.”

Chris Bate, director at Meadons said: “Picking the right home for the future development of our business was a key consideration for us and we have watched how the County Group has developed its model by acquiring great community local brokers. With the power of GRP behind them, they really do have a compelling proposition – one we found was too good to turn down.”

Alastair Christopherson, County Group MD, said: “This is one of a number of deals we currently have in due diligence and we expect to break the £100 million gross written premium barrier very soon.”

Mike Bruce, group managing director at GRP, said: “County Group continue to go from strength to strength, building their portfolio of businesses as our North West hub. I extend a warm welcome to the Meadons team and look forward to the business thriving under new ownership.”

Source: Company Press Release