Cloud communications platform provider 8×8 said that Correll Insurance Group has deployed its open communications platform to bring in a digital workplace for its employees and agents to strengthen its business resilience while staying connected with clients.

The deployment of the platform is also expected to help the South Carolina-based independent insurance agency reduce risk and shifts while enabling its operations from anywhere.

The agency is said to have over 250 independent agents and staff spread over 25 offices. Correll Insurance offers personal and commercial insurance solutions for clients across the US states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The deployment of the 8×8 Open Communications Platform is expected to enable the local independent agents of the insurance agency to work from anywhere and continue to cater to individual and business clients for all their insurance requirements.

The platform is said to bring together the necessary digital workplace elements that are needed by combining voice, meetings, team chat, and contact centre solutions that are powered by artificial intelligence-driven expert routing, predictive analytics, and other shared intelligent communications services.

8×8 CEO Vik Verma said: “By deploying the 8×8 Open Communications Platform and taking a long-term strategic approach to communications, Correll Insurance Group has been able to ensure business resilience and empower employees to operate from anywhere for increased productivity and client satisfaction.”

What the deployment of the communications platform means for Correll Insurance

The insurance agency is said to have implemented the 8×8 X Series across the entire organisation. Under this, each of its employees is said to get a business phone number along with capabilities to have team chat and video conferencing, besides getting access to the communications platform anywhere from a single desktop and mobile app.

Correll Insurance Group systems administrator Melyssa Mappus said: “We have a rich tradition and strong reputation for delivering innovative insurance solutions with the highest level of service to help our clients protect what matters most, when it matters most. Clients depend on us to advise on coverage that safeguards their families, properties and businesses against all types of risks.

“We rely on 8×8 to give us the same peace of mind. We have been able to strengthen business resilience, and enable our agents and staff to stay responsive and productive from anywhere during the current health crisis as well as for future disruptive events. This would have been impossible with our previous legacy systems.”