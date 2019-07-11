California-based personal and commercial lines insurance provider Confie has announced that it will acquire Southern Harvest Insurance.

Image: Confie to acquire Southern Harvest Insurance. Photo: Courtesy of shilin wang/Pixabay.

Southern Harvest, a non-standard auto insurance provider, operates in Georgia with 24 locations and in Alabama with five locations.

Southern Harvest offers a full suite of products and services from which customers can shop and compare, allowing them to create tailor-made policies to suit their needs.

Confie believes that the latest acquisition will help the firm to expand its presence across Georgia and Alabama, where Southern Harvest Insurance operates.

Confie CEO Cesar Soriano said: “We’re excited to welcome Southern Harvest into the Confie family of brands. Their commitment to community and strong foothold in the state of Georgia will bolster our strategic growth plan as we enter a new market.”

In May, Confie has acquired two insurance agencies including Best Rate Insurance in Alabama and Luxor Insurance in its home state.

Alabama-based Best Rate Insurance is an independent agency, established in 1995, which specialises in the non-standard auto insurance customer base. It has three main offices in the Mobile area.

Luxor Insurance is also a non-standard auto insurance provider in California. The company has three locations in the Southern California region.

Confie CEO Cesar Soriano said: “We welcome Best Rate and Luxor to the Confie family and look forward to serving the residents and businesses in their communities.

“Adding these brands to our portfolio increases our footprint in two existing markets and builds momentum toward becoming the largest insurance distribution company in the nation.”

Established in 2008, Confie offers personal lines and small commercial insurance and the company has been building its portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages, with presence across California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Idaho and Louisiana.

In December 2018, the company acquired four agencies across Florida, New Mexico, Texas and Washington.

The agencies include: Florida-based Just Insurance and Tag, Torres Insurance in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Texas Auto Insurance located in El Paso, Texas and Affiliated Insurance in Tacoma, Washington, which is another non-standard auto insurance retail provider.