The transaction follows Compre’s acquisition of QBE’s share of the Ridgwell Fox & Partners pool legacy reinsurance business in 2016

(Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Compre, the leading specialist legacy acquirer, today announces it has signed its second legacy transaction with QBE for an undisclosed sum.

Will Bridger, Compre CEO, said: “I am extremely pleased to announce the conclusion of our second transaction with QBE. Repeat transactions with counterparties such as QBE validate the value of our bespoke offering and client-centric approach. We believe in developing a close relationship with our clients and it is most rewarding when those relationships continue to deliver mutually beneficial solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release