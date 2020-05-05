Uinsure, the multi-award winning General Insurance (GI) provider, has added Zurich to its Household and Buy to Let panels of leading UK insurers, joining a prestigious list including AXA, Ageas, LV=Broker, RSA and UK General.

The addition of Zurich will build upon the quality of Uinsure’s panel and strengthen its proposition. Uinsure and Zurich’s partnership will see them working together with the same passionate belief of providing first class service and offering 5-Star Defaqto and Moneyfacts rated cover.

This announcement follows a fantastic start to 2020 for Uinsure, which has included the successful launch of its online Non-Standard product, the reduction of the eligibility question set, and the improvement of the mobile phone cover that is available.

Paul Kelly, Director of Product Development, commented: “Zurich are a much- welcomed addition to our panel of leading insurers. They will provide 5-Star rated products via our market-leading technology and strengthen our whole of market proposition. We’re extremely excited about this partnership and look forward to working with Zurich for many years to come.”