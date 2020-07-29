The technology, which is underpinned by data science and machine learning, allows consumers not only to compare quotes but also to buy home and auto coverage online in under three minutes from the most trusted insurance providers in the United States

SimplyIOA platform uses big data to revolutionise personal lines insurance. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/everydayplus.)

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is driving the digital revolution within the insurance industry by launching the nation’s first fully integrated quote comparison and buy platform for home and auto coverage.

This industry-leading technology, which is underpinned by data science and machine learning, allows consumers not only to compare quotes but also to buy home and auto coverage online in under three minutes from the most trusted insurance providers in the United States. Its name? SimplyIOA.

“We have listened to our customers, engaged in focus groups, consulted with industry experts, invested in technology, and created an innovative, one-of-a-kind quote and buy platform,” said IOA Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour. “With SimplyIOA, our aim is to deliver convenience to consumers by fundamentally changing the conventional method of buying coverage.”

SimplyIOA harnesses the power of big data and artificial intelligence to provide consumers with a fast, transparent, and secure method of buying home and auto insurance online.

IOA has partnered with the nation’s most respected and trusted insurers—Progressive, Safeco, Travelers, Nationwide, American Integrity, Tower Hill, and Universal Property & Casualty—to create an unrivaled digital experience. The SimplyIOA platform delivers confidence and convenience to consumers who are seeking to buy coverage for a competitive price, while enjoying a three-minute quote, compare, and buy online journey. The result is an omni-channel, intuitive, and fully responsive digital experience.

“This is an exciting time for Insurance Office of America as we transition into the insurtech sector with SimplyIOA,” said Heath. “We will continue to refine our online offering to meet consumer expectations at every touch point, while delivering an optimal digital experience for purchasing insurance.”

Source: Company Press Release