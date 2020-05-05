Acquired from Argo Group (Argo), the transaction positions Paragon as one of the largest providers of commercial insurance coverage for public entities in the US

Paragon Insurance Holdings acquires subsidiary of Argo Group. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr)

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Avon, Connecticut, a national MGA, announced today that it has closed on the purchase of Trident Public Risk Solutions (TPRS). Acquired from Argo Group (Argo), the transaction positions Paragon as one of the largest providers of commercial insurance coverage for public entities in the U.S. As part of the transaction agreement, Trident’s business will continue to benefit from Argo policy and claims services.

“I am excited to work with the Paragon team, growing this great business and delivering tremendous value to our public entity customers,” said Timothy Carter, Executive Vice President.

“We are excited to have Trident as part of our portfolio of companies and to be growing our business with Argo Group. Their collective expertise in public entity insurance and risk management will create a great partnership as we continue to grow together,” said Ron Ganiats, CEO and co-founder of Paragon.

The business will continue to report to Sue Coates, President of TPRS – Guaranteed Cost Division and John Atherton, President of TPRS – Retained Limits.

