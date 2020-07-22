The digital insurer offers one of the fastest quote processes in town, with customers getting a premium quote in just 30 seconds

Budget Direct Insurance launches MyInfo government digital service. (Credit: Budget Direct Insurance/ PR Newswire Asia Ltd.)

Award-winning Budget Direct Insurance is one of the first Singapore insurers to use MyInfo, a government digital service that makes it even easier for customers to get a quote and buy insurance online.

MyInfo helps Singapore residents manage their personal data faster and more efficiently for simpler online transactions.

Currently, the digital insurer offers one of the fastest quote processes in town, with customers getting a premium quote in just 30 seconds. And now with the implementation of MyInfo, getting a car insurance quote and buying a policy has never been easier or faster.

Customers with Budget Direct Insurance will be able to use MyInfo, authenticated via their SingPass, to auto-fill personal details when getting a car quote or policy.

These personal details include data from government sources, such as a person’s full name, address and NRIC number.

The digital insurer says it is excited to be offering this new service to customers as it will mean an even faster and more efficient online user experience. Customers will no longer have to waste time with repetitive form-filling of personal and vehicle information.

Allowing customers to pre-fill their details by auto-populating personal data with MyInfo will also help reduce any mistakes customers may make when using the old method of manually filling out details on certain online transactions.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, says the use of MyInfo will help make buying insurance online even easier. He said: “We’re delighted to be using the government’s digital service. Filling in your personal details is time-consuming. Now you’ll be able to do it with the click of a button. The fact that this is a government digital service also gives users extra peace of mind with additional online safety and security.”

Customers still have the choice to opt out of using MyInfo and can instead continue to fill in the form manually and submit any requested supporting documents.

MyInfo was first trialled with Singapore’s major banks such as DBS Bank Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) and United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Budget Direct Insurance, however, is one of the first insurance companies to offer this service to its customers and says it aims to lead the way in digital innovation.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, added: “We are very proud to be one of the first insurance companies in Singapore to offer this service. We consider ourselves to be a leader especially when it comes to using technology to make buying insurance faster, easier and cheaper for our customers. This is another great way for us to do just that.”

Source: Company Press Release