First, it embedded an umbrella underwriting team within its Middle Market operation. This makes it easier and faster to provide whole-account solutions for middle market brokers and buyers. Lisa Gentile, who is based in San Francisco and formerly served as Vice President of Excess Casualty at Travelers, leads the midsize umbrella underwriting team.

Second, Marcus Cooper joined Liberty Mutual and leads a new Midwest division that was created in an effort to better serve area middle market buyers and brokers. Cooper joined from Zurich, where he ran the company’s country-wide middle market operation. Cooper is based in Chicago and leads a team of regional underwriters.

Third, it appointed John Schwirtz to lead the Northeast division. Schwirtz joined Liberty Mutual ten years ago and has held a number of important positions, most recently leading a team of Energy underwriters through Liberty’s expansion into the Houston market and the utility sector. Schwirtz is based in Boston.

“Liberty Mutual is committed to growing and leading in the midsize commercial insurance market,” said National Insurance Middle Market General Manager Matt Waters. “These strategic investments will make us easier to do business with and strengthen the value we provide to our brokers and buyers.”