Liberty Home Guard receives license to operate in Arkansas and Massachusetts. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

The home warranty company known for their concierge level services, Liberty Home Guard, announced today that they have received their license to operate in the states of Arkansas and Massachusetts. This will mark the 38th and 39th states (including Washington DC) where Liberty Home Guard works with a growing customer base who have increasingly unique demands for complex amenities and home features to be underwritten and protected.

Benjamin Joseph, cofounder of Liberty Home Guard, says, “We are excited to begin serving the people of Arkansas and Massachusetts providing them with outstanding support and home warranty service for their housing needs. Our extensive network includes the nation’s best technicians, all of whom maintain an ‘LHG-Certified’ status while operating on our platform to ensure that your repair is fixed the first time around. We look forward to being your partner in home maintenance.”

In addition to launching in two new states, the company has also launched a new stack of technology products to better manage their customers policies and claims, including a new and improved version of their website, which features Liberty Home Guard’s various coverage plans. As well as an easy-to-use launchpad of frequently asked questions that can inaugurate home-owners to the benefits of a home warranty. Upon visiting the website, a Liberty Home Guard representative will start a chat that will immediately answer any questions a prospective customer may have.

The team at Liberty Home Guard underwrites coverage for appliances and systems in all types of homes, from urban townhouses to rural manors, and offers plans that underwrite specialty items as well. Examples of some of the more surprising things that Liberty Home Guard has underwritten include home theatre systems, walk-in wine caves, pool grottos, fire pits, spiral staircases with slides, and kick-toe heaters. Liberty Home Guard has replaced breakdowns caused by abnormal circumstances such as outdoor wiring chewed through by animals, and touts turnaround times that include replacing HVAC systems in 100°F weather in 24 hours. Liberty Home Guard, unlike many of its competitors, goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide fast service on repairs and replacements.

