US-based commercial property and casualty insurance company CNA has partnered with insurtech company The Helper Bees to simplify claims submission process for long-term care policyholders.

Image: CNA selects The Helper Bees to simplify claim submission process. Photo: Courtesy of Cristian Newman/Unsplash.

Through the partnership, claimants of CNA using in-home caregivers will now be able to submit claims invoicing digitally, eliminating the need to complete manual timesheets. Furthermore, the service will improve transparency for policyholders, while allowing for faster claims submissions and easier reimbursements.

The Helper Bees will use its in-house algorithm to match home caregivers with CNA policyholders in need of home care services.

CNA long-term care operations and claims vice president John Palmer said: “Partnering with The Helper Bees, an innovative and agile tech company, will provide a simplified claims submission process, while helping protect CNA policyholders from inaccurate billing.

“The Helper Bees’ caregiver matching process and utilizing technology to deliver enhanced care information to caregivers continues our efforts to help our policyholders remain in their home and reduce transitions to facilities.”

The Helper Bees claims that its digitisation and home care will support the insurance company’s commitment to assist its policyholders to age in place. The data obtained from The Helper Bees’ digitisation process will be used to promote some of CNA’s other interventional services, which can help claimants to remain at home.

The data, along with The Helper Bees’ expertise of connecting care recipients with caregivers, will enhance the home care experience for CNA policyholders.

The Helper Bees CEO, co-founder Char Hu said: “This partnership shows how deeply CNA cares about their claimant experience. It touches on two of the most significant pain points of claimants – the reimbursement process and finding great home care options.

“We are excited to partner with such an exemplary organization to further our mission of transforming the aging in place experience.”

The Helper Bees supports carriers through digital transformation with digital claims and intake tools designed for the modern claimant. It also offers a new model of home care that uses personality and technology to create individualized matches between seniors and caregivers.