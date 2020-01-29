Clements Worldwide, a leading global insurance broker for organizations and individuals working abroad, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cigna Europe and Global Segments as its Third-Party Administrator. This collaboration will allow Clements Worldwide to further enhance international insurance plans and benefit options while streamlining the claims process for expatriates.

“Our customers are always at the heart of our ongoing commitment to enhance care and coverage,” says Tarun Chopra, President and CEO, Clements Worldwide. “This strategic alliance with Cigna enables Clements Worldwide to provide additional benefits, an extensive network, and a seamless customer experience under the Cigna and Clements brand, whether our customers are home or abroad. In addition, Cigna’s comprehensive network, combined with its outstanding claims servicing, shows it is driven by its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the customers we serve globally.”

For more than 60 years, Cigna has provided comprehensive health services, delivering access to more than one million hospitals, physicians, clinics, and specialists worldwide. With this new partnership, Clements Worldwide customers will have expanded options at affordable rates and a more efficient claims process.

“We are proud to partner with Clements Worldwide, especially considering that its mission is closely aligned with ours: to improve the health, wellbeing, and peace of mind of those we serve,” says Arjan Toor, CEO, Cigna Europe and Global Segments. “We feel privileged to serve their 50,000 members.”

Clements Worldwide’s Scholars Program, a trusted and exceedingly customizable group health insurance program designed for international students, staff, and educators, is one of many groups to benefit from this partnership with Cigna.

This new partnership takes effect in January 2020 and brings two critical benefits to Clements Worldwide clients:

Global Telehealth, and

International Employee Assistance Program services.

Health plans will be offered at affordable rates along with additions to medical and non-medical coverage.