The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched the Society of Underwriting Professionals, with David Williams, managing director of underwriting at AXA Insurance UK currently acting as the chair of the new professional body.

The Society of Underwriting Professionals will provide technical advice and support to underwriting professionals as well as relevant and accessible support for their professional development.

Good Practice Guides tackling subsidence issues for underwriters, the Senior Managers & Certification Regime and Vulnerable Customers are available on the society’s website.

David Williams, current chairman of the Society of Underwriting Professionals, said: “The launch of the Society of Underwriting Professionals is the beginning of the next stage of development of our interaction with the underwriting community, at what is an incredibly important time for our profession.

New challenges of automation and artificial intelligence plus increasing risks from climate change will have a massive impact on underwriting. I look forward to seeing the Society of Underwriting Professionals help shape the profession going forward.”

The Society’s board will provide strategic direction for the professional body and consists of: Mandy Hunt, chief underwriting officer of RSA; Janet Edey, head of management liability for UK & Ireland for Chubb; Nick Hankin, director of risk and governance for UKGI at Aviva UK; Sophie Ezadkhasty, underwriter for energy casualty at Swiss Re; Paul Harris, underwriter for professional indemnity at ArgoGlobal; Tony Hutchins, underwriting director of Ecclesiastical UK; Phil Williams, managing director and MGA of Simply Business; Michael Muzio, chief executive of now4cover; and Karen Shaw, head of commercial underwriting for NFU Mutual Insurance.

Mark Hutchinson, Societies and member marketing director of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “The CII has created societies to provide practical guidance, knowledge and support throughout members’ careers.

We hope members will engage with the society as they aim to raise the level of knowledge and technical competence in this sector of our profession and in turn, bolster public trust.”

