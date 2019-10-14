In addition to Cigna’s existing Medicare Supplement, Part D and MA HMO plans for the region, a new MA PPO offering will first be available for Medicare’s Annual Election Period

Image: Cigna's corporate headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Photo: courtesy of Sphilbrick/Wikipedia.org.

Global health service company Cigna today announced it will launch a new Medicare Advantage (MA) plan in the Nashville metropolitan area. In addition to Cigna’s existing Medicare Supplement, Part D and MA HMO plans for the region, a new MA PPO offering will first be available for Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP). All plans will be effective on January 1, 2020.

Residents of Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties who are eligible for Medicare will be able to sign up for Cigna’s new True Choice PPO plan during AEP, which begins Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. The plan includes benefits such as $0 monthly premiums and no referrals required for doctors at in-network providers.

Cigna’s Medicare Advantage plans in Tennessee have received 4.5 out of five Stars from Medicare based on quality and customer satisfaction for 2020.

“At Cigna, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a choice of Medicare Advantage health plans for every budget and to connect new customers with providers and services that promote their overall health and wellness, both body and mind,” said Kim Fleming, Market President, Tennessee Medicare Advantage.

In addition to $0 premiums and no referrals, the True Choice PPO plan from Cigna also includes the following benefits:

$5 primary doctor copay

$0 drug deductible

$0 copay for many prescription drugs

Dental allowance of up to $1,000 for preventive or comprehensive non-cosmetic dental services at any licensed provider

Vision and hearing services

Fitness program, which includes access to most YMCAs and access to classes where available (both at the YMCAs and other in-network facilities).

Meal benefit following hospital discharge

Credit of up to $300 toward your annual Part B premium

Acupuncture allowance of up to $300 annually

24-hour health information line

Telehealth

Cigna’s HMO offerings include $0 premium plans with competitive benefits for the Nashville area, such as $5 copays to see specialists and a $1,500 dental allowance. Cigna’s HMO plans this year include no referrals required for specialist services, a dental allowance and up to a $300 credit toward your annual Part B premium and fitness programs, including access to most local YMCAs.

Cigna’s physician engagement model focuses on working with health care professionals to tailor incentives and solutions specific to individual needs. For patients, this means their doctors spend time understanding their current health and identifying potential health risks to prevent future illness. By focusing on preventive care, Cigna can help doctors diagnose health conditions early and create the opportunity for individuals to make lifestyle changes to improve health outcomes.

“With Cigna’s Medicare headquarters in Nashville, this is a community that we truly understand,” said Greg Allen, Market President Tennessee. “We are delighted to connect our neighbors with affordable, quality care from local doctors and pharmacies and promote overall health and wellness.”

Source: Company Press Release