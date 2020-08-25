SafelyYou uses artificial intelligence technology to provide real-time video of resident falls

SafelyYou is said to deploy AI technology to offer real-time video of resident falls. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer) is launching a preferred vendor program with SafelyYou to introduce revolutionary fall prevention technology to its memory care customers. This technology will ultimately decrease fall risks, emergency room visits and the long-term cost of insurance premiums.

“Our research shows that SafelyYou’s memory care-focused technology reduces resident falls by an average of 40%, so we are excited to share this game-changing technology with our senior living customers,” said Jim Ketterson, Director – Special Business Unit/Senior Living for Church Mutual®. “By accelerating the adoption of the technology, our goal is to help keep professional liability loss costs down and offset increasing insurance rates. Once our customers get to experience the technology in action, we are confident they will be interested in deploying it more fully throughout their communities.”

SafelyYou uses artificial intelligence technology to provide real-time video of resident falls. When an incident happens, it alerts care staff immediately so the video can be reviewed and appropriate action can be taken. Privacy and liability are protected through cameras that activate only when a fall is detected. Memory care staff can use the videos to determine root cause, the need for an ER visit and resident-specific care strategies. Learnings can be applied globally to reduce falls.

“Church Mutual has been working with senior living communities for more than 40 years and is at the forefront of providing the latest safety resources to its customers,” said George Netscher, CEO for SafelyYou. “They share our mission and values, and we are honored to be named a preferred vendor. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with their wide network of senior living communities and all the residents they serve.”

Source: Company Press Release