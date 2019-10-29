Church Mutual, an insurer of religious institutions to use Guidewire products to improve operational efficiencies and customer service

Image: Church Mutual selects Guidewire platform. Photo: Courtesy of Lawrence Monk/Pixabay

Church Mutual Insurance Company, a market leader providing insurance services for faith-based organizations and other compatible markets, and Guidewire Software, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Church Mutual has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform products to modernize its infrastructure and improve customer engagement to accelerate growth.

Church Mutual Insurance Company selected Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new claims management system. The company also selected Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter to supplement its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems. In addition, Church Mutual selected Guidewire CustomerEngage Account Management and Guidewire ProducerEngage to provide a seamless omnichannel digital experience to its policyholders and agents. The company plans to implement the products simultaneously by line of business.

Scott Names, Church Mutual senior vice president – Shared Services and chief information officer, said, “InsurancePlatform provides the flexibility, security, and technology expertise to enable Church Mutual to continue to provide high levels of service, while also diversifying into other markets.”

“Guidewire offers a single platform, which will make us more efficient,” said Dale Brom, Church Mutual assistant vice president – Information Technology. “For example, claim data is used by several of our departments, so having a single modern claim system like ClaimCenter will make our integrations and usage much simpler and more effective from a cost perspective.”

Penny Fons, Church Mutual director – Claims Operations, said, “We were operating on disjointed claims systems that each had their own different processes, and gathering data and analytics was very cumbersome and time-consuming. InsurancePlatform is a very progressive and innovative platform that will enable our claims handling process to be relevant and up-to-date in the future. It will help us institute claims management best practices across the company to deliver customer service in a more seamless and consistent manner, while also enhancing our compliance, data-gathering, and analytics capabilities for applications such as catastrophe handling and disability management.”

“We are pleased to welcome Church Mutual Insurance Company to the Guidewire customer community,” said Steve Sherry, Guidewire Software chief sales officer. “We applaud the company’s commitment to keeping its customers at the forefront of everything it does and look forward to helping Church Mutual adapt and succeed in the rapidly-changing insurance industry.”

Source: Company Press Release