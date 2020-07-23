Chubb Workplace Benefits current president Chris Martin will act as the new division president of Chubb North America Accident and Health

Chubb has combined North America accident and health businesses. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Chubb, a publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, has combined its North America accident and health (A&H) businesses to better serve its customers.

The insurer has combined the businesses to better meet the requirements of the middle market and large corporate clients, as well as distribution partners.

Martin will take complete operating responsibility of the North American A&H insurance businesses, in addition to the monitoring of the division’s strategy, product and business development, profit and loss performance, and underwriting operations.

Chubb specialty accident and health executive vice president James Wallog will continue to manage the firm’s North America Specialty Accident and Health business to advance the operations of the business segment.

The business segment provides accident and illness medical insurance relevant to corporate travel risk management, participant accident insurance, affinity markets, as well as leisure and scholastic travel.

Chubb North America major accounts division president and Chubb Group senior vice president Matt Merna said: “This integration of our A&H businesses reinforces our commitment to the marketplace, where we see tremendous opportunities to further serve our partners and clients.

“This new structure will provide our distribution partners and clients with greater resources and better access to products and services that are designed to meet the unique challenges of workplace and travel risk for individuals, employees, as well as a variety of organizational entities.”

In April, Chubb announced a 75.8% drop in net income for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020) at $252m or $0.55 per share, compared to $1.04bn net income or $2.25 per share, made in the same quarter in 2019.

With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance products to different clients.