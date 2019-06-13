Charles Taylor InsureTech has opened an office in Dubai to meet the growing demands for technology-related business transformation programmes in the regional insurance market.

Image: Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Vašek/Pixabay

The business will be led by Shahid Safdar, who has been appointed as Managing Director, for the Middle East and North Africa regions. He joins from Takaful Emarat where he was Chief Digital Officer, responsible for defining and executing the digital strategy transforming the company into a digital insurer. Shahid Safdar has long experience in leading business change programmes. He previously worked in senior management consultancy roles for Grant Thornton, KPMG and Satori Consulting.

The move builds upon Charles Taylor InsureTech’s growth and success in European and Latin American markets. Success in the UK has seen Charles Taylor InsureTech appointed to provide a global delegated authorities platform for Lloyd’s which is at the center of its digital transformation program. In Latin America, Charles Taylor InsureTech has rapidly grown to become a dominant player, acquiring leading regional insurance technology business, Inworx.

Jason Sahota, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech, said: “We believe there is a great opportunity for Charles Taylor InsureTech in the Middle East and North Africa.

“I am delighted to welcome Shahid to my management team. His business change and transformation experience means he will be well-positioned to support and drive change for insurance companies and brokers in the region. This is a very exciting time as we continue to take the business forward and help our clients adapt to the challenges they are facing.”

Source: Company Press Release