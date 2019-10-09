CFC has one of the largest in-house cyber claims and incident response teams in the world and has handled nearly 1,500 cyber claims this year alone

Image: CFC expands incident response capabilities with acquisition of Solis Security. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

CFC, a specialist insurance provider and pioneer in emerging risk, today announced that it has expanded its in-house cyber incident response capabilities with the acquisition of Solis Security, a Texas-based incident response provider.

CFC has one of the largest in-house cyber claims and incident response teams in the world and has handled nearly 1,500 cyber claims this year alone. With the addition of Solis Security, the company deepens its bench of highly skilled in-house technical experts who form the frontline response to any client cyber event whether a data breach, malicious cyber attack or system outage.

“By joining forces with Solis, we’re able to greatly expand our market-leading cyber incident response service, providing customers with even faster resolution to their cyber events, greatly reducing their business downtime and costs,” said David Walsh, CEO of CFC. “Having worked closely with Solis over the years, we know they have one of the most technically skilled and experienced IR teams in the market, and we’re eager to bring them onboard.”

With 20 years’ experience in cyber insurance, CFC has one of the largest cyber underwriting teams in the world and the company’s award-winning cyber insurance products are trusted by over 40,000 businesses in more than 60 countries.

CFC’s in-house cyber claims and incident response team is tightly aligned with the company’s cyber underwriting team and operates the world’s first cyber incident response app.

Additionally, CFC offers all cyber insurance clients access to a suite of cyber security and risk management support and tools, to help businesses prepare for and prevent cyber attacks.

“CFC is a cyber insurance provider that truly understands the challenges their clients face when it comes to managing and recovering from a cyber attack,” said Terry Oehring, CEO of Solis Security. “We’re excited to join the CFC team in offering cutting-edge cyber incident response services to our clients around the world.”

Source: Company Press Release