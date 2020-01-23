Specialist insurer to integrate data enrichment technology to improve underwriting and claims activities.
CFC, the specialist insurance provider and pioneer in emerging risk, today announced that it has acquired London-based insuretech, ThreatInformer.
Leveraging a combination of big data and machine learning, ThreatInformer’s data enrichment technology helps insurance companies better understand their customers’ exposures by compiling readily-available information about their risk profile from a variety of external sources.
By integrating ThreatInformer with its own suite of proprietary technology, CFC will continue to streamline and improve key activities in the underwriting process as well as uncover patterns in claims data to help predict and prevent client losses.
“Putting technology and data at the heart of everything we do is what sets CFC apart and is critical to staying competitive in today’s market,” said Dave Walsh, CFC CEO.
Bringing ThreatInformer’s unique technology in-house was a natural next step for us and builds on a number of exciting projects already underway. Dave Walsh, CEO
CFC recently announced the latest version of its cyber insurance platform which offers brokers the ability to generate a comprehensive cyber quote with just a single piece of data.
“Our new cyber platform is just one example of how CFC are using data in innovative ways to vastly improve the process of buying and selling insurance,’ continued Walsh.
ThreatInformer is CFC’s second acquisition in the past six months, following the company’s acquisition of incident response firm Solis Security. Both deals seek to expand CFC’s technical capabilities in key areas of underwriting and claims handling.
Source: Company Press Release