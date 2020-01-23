CFC, the specialist insurance provider and pioneer in emerging risk, today announced that it has acquired London-based insuretech, ThreatInformer.

Leveraging a combination of big data and machine learning, ThreatInformer’s data enrichment technology helps insurance companies better understand their customers’ exposures by compiling readily-available information about their risk profile from a variety of external sources.

By integrating ThreatInformer with its own suite of proprietary technology, CFC will continue to streamline and improve key activities in the underwriting process as well as uncover patterns in claims data to help predict and prevent client losses.

“Putting technology and data at the heart of everything we do is what sets CFC apart and is critical to staying competitive in today’s market,” said Dave Walsh, CFC CEO.

Bringing ThreatInformer’s unique technology in-house was a natural next step for us and builds on a number of exciting projects already underway. Dave Walsh, CEO