Acquisition to accelerate Ceridian’s momentum in the Australian and New Zealand markets

Image: Ceridian acquires RITEQ. Photo: Courtesy of IndypendenZ/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of RITEQ, a provider of enterprise workforce management solutions. The acquisition was previously announced on September 5, 2019 and closed and became effective today.

“Australia and New Zealand are highly attractive markets, and we believe the acquisition of RITEQ, combined with Dayforce Payroll in Australia, truly positions Ceridian as a leading HCM provider in the region. I am delighted to meet our new colleagues, customers, and partners at next week’s Executive Summits in Sydney and Melbourne,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “We look forward to driving great employee experiences and hard dollar returns for our customers.”

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people.