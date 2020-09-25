Canal provides insurance policies for commercial truck drivers, including commercial auto liability, truckers’ general liability, physical damage, and cargo coverage

Canal selects digital payments provider One. (Credit: Free stock photos from www.rupixen.com from Pixabay.)

Canal Insurance Company has selected the insurance payment software provider One Inc to use its digital payments platform for both inbound premium and outbound claims payments.

South Carolina-based Canal is engaged in providing insurance policies for commercial truck drivers, including commercial auto liability, truckers’ general liability, physical damage, and cargo coverage.

Previously, the company used basic payment functionality for its core administration system.

The rise in need for more advanced payment capabilities prompted the insurer to search for a technology partner to provide a full inbound payment solution, said the software provider.

Canal Insurance upgrades payments systems to enhance customer experience

Canal vice president and chief technology officer Kevin Brannon said: “We had planned to modernise our payments system as part of our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, and One Inc’s solution had the expansive features and functionality we were looking for.

“We appreciated their focus on service, knowledge of the insurance payments ecosystem, as well as the flexibility to phase in the integrations according to our schedule.”

One Inc provides insurance companies with a digital payments platform, designed to enhance retention, reduce administration costs, and minimise the data security risk, and simplify compliance.

The company said that its digital payments platform is designed to handle the premiums and claims payments, optimise the user experience with a single self-service portal, and houses modern payment options with a virtual wallet. The platform also delivers digital engagement capabilities.

Also, the digital payments platform will combine multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, to make premiums and claims payments experience easy.

One president and CEO Christopher Ewing said: “We are pleased to be Canal’s digital payments partner.

“We are committed to using our technology and industry expertise to create a frictionless premium and claims payment experience for Canal’s customers and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”