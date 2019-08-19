The new insurance solutions will provide advisors with access to actionable insurance strategies, end to end analysis & research, underwriting, support, and policy administration

CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative investments, announced today the launch of CAIS Insurance Solutions, in partnership with Schechter one of the nation’s leading independent insurance advisory firms.

Insurance products have evolved into sophisticated financial tools that offer a myriad of tax-advantaged opportunities for high net worth investors. For over 80 years, Schechter has specialized in helping financial advisors evaluate and implement insurance strategies.

“Insurance strategies are a critical component when offering holistic financial advice,” said CAIS Founder and CEO Matt Brown. “Insurance can be complex, and most advisors seek a specialist. Schechter’s track record of servicing advisors is unmatched,” Brown continued.

Advisors will have access to:

Education and advice on actionable insurance strategies

End to end analysis & research, underwriting, support, and policy administration

Customized implementation meeting your client’s needs

Menu of 20+ A or A+ S&P rated insurance carriers

Streamlined workflow

Commission-based and fee-based insurance offerings available

“For decades, our team has helped advisors achieve their clients’ unique financial objectives through an entirely customizable approach. We’re excited to bring our advanced insurance capabilities to the CAIS Platform and its network of advisors,” said Schechter Senior Managing Director Marc Schechter.

Schechter goes beyond traditional life insurance offerings. Their team includes JDs, LLMs, and CPAs, among other professional designations. Working with tax, business succession, and wealth transfer challenges of high net worth families, Schechter brings great value to clients and investment professionals alike. Schechter conducts in-depth market research and leverages anomaly-based strategies to create highly optimized solutions and product designs, which can potentially add significant value to clients’ financial lives.

“Insurance is often underutilized by advisors. It can play a valuable role when designed properly to protect, grow, and transfer wealth,” said Matt Brown. “We are fully committed to helping independent financial advisors differentiate their solutions to improve their clients’ outcomes.”

With the addition of insurance solutions, CAIS continues to level the playing field by providing independent financial advisors with streamlined access to a variety of in-demand alternative products.

Source: Company Press Release