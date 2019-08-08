CSIO Certification is a national program that certifies trusted, standards-based solutions, promoting the use and implementation of interoperable applications

Image: CAA Insurance obtains CSIO Certification for personal lines eDocs. Photo: Courtesy of Stuart Miles/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

CSIO is pleased to announce that CAA Insurance has obtained CSIO Certification for Personal Lines eDocs.

CSIO Certification is a national program that certifies trusted, standards-based solutions. It promotes the use and uniform implementation of interoperable applications to ensure downloads from insurers to brokers are seamless and error-free.

“We are excited that our eDocs solution for personal lines is now live,” says Robin Joshua, Vice President of Insurance, at CAA Insurance. “eDocs Certification signifies to the industry that we follow best practices and are committed to offering our broker partners solutions that enhance workflow efficiencies, ultimately benefiting the end consumer.”

“I congratulate CAA Insurance on the launch of their CSIO Certified eDocs solution,” says Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. “By implementing eDocs, CAA Insurance joins a large number of insurers that send millions of eDocs monthly.”

Source: Company Press Release