BXS Insurance announces acquisition of Alexander & Sanders Insurance. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

BXS Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), has acquired the assets of Alexander & Sanders Insurance Agency, Inc.

Alexander & Sanders, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides risk management and insurance services to professional firms across Louisiana. It was founded in 1958 and is owned by Wyatt Sanders and Justin Sanders. Alexander & Sanders will operate from BXS Insurance’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana office.

“This transaction allows us to add talented leaders and teammates to our team and provides a unique opportunity to enhance our construction practice within Louisiana and across BXS Insurance’s footprint,” said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance. “We’re excited to blend Alexander & Sanders’ expertise with ours to provide exceptional services for our clients.”

Wyatt Sanders stated, “We’re proud to have served Louisiana professionals for more than 60 years, and we’re pleased that we’ve found the right partner to continue our legacy for the years to come. This will be a great opportunity for our customers and our team.”

Justin Sanders added, “We’re looking forward to joining forces with BXS Insurance and leveraging its expansive resources to provide our customers with expanded insurance and risk management solutions.”

