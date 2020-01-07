The partnership will enable Brylianze to deliver Cloverleaf Analytics' products directly to a P&C customer requiring a BI solution

Brylianze partners with Cloverleaf Analytics. Credit: Pixabay/Lorenzo Cafaro

Brylianze, a Florida-based firm serving the insurance industry, has partnered with Cloverleaf Analytics to provide enhanced delivery of products and services to property and casualty (P&C) industry.

Through the partnership, Brylianze will offer Cloverleaf Analytics’ products to P&C customers in need of a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution. The insurtech will also use its expertise to provide implementation services.

The partnership is also expected to result in Brylianze becoming a strong implementation partner for Cloverleaf.

Brylianze president Bill White said: “Cloverleaf Analytics offers an amazing BI solution that complements the major insurance systems on the market. The product integrates with any existing core insurance system and offers a quick time to market for implementation.

“Cloverleaf has the ability to integrate and access data from multiple insurance platforms, including most legacy systems with numerous built-in functions and reports. Brylianze is proud to have this alliance with Cloverleaf and will support their products in the insurance marketplace.”

Founded by insurance veteran Steve Addair last year, the insurtech startup focused on core transformation and digital journey of insurance businesses, by offering specialised services around technology platforms.

Solutions offered by Cloverleaf Analytics let customers analyse data from internal and external sources on a single report without any development work, reducing the time and errors that are faced in manual procedures.

Cloverleaf Analytics president and founder Robert Clark said: “The services capabilities that Brylianze provides expands our ability to implement solutions for P&C clients significantly.

“Brylianze has the expertise and bench strength to take the burden off the shoulders of the IT departments of our clients, and it’s an alliance we look forward to developing over many years to come.”

Last June, Cloverleaf Analytics’ BI Solution was selected by Goodville Mutual Casualty, a Pennsylvania-based P&C insurer, to gain insights into opportunities to improve operational efficiency and to enhance its overall customer experience.