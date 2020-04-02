Expands BKS-Partners’ complex risk management and placement capabilities

Image: BRP Group acquires Insurance Risk Partners. (Credit: BRP.)

BRP Group, a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, a subsidiary of BRP Group, has acquired substantially all assets of Insurance Risk Partners, (IRP), an Oklahoma City-based provider of P&C insurance and additional consulting services. IRP generated annual revenues of approximately $7.0 million.

IRP was formed in 2016 by industry veterans Paul and David Brown, and Patrick Truhlar, who have decades of insurance industry experience. Since its inception, IRP has been known by clients and industry partners for their technical approach to risk management and insurance placements that supports its fundamental belief that “People Deserve Insurance Done Right”. The firm’s client roster includes domestic and international infrastructure-focused private equity firms and their investment subsidiaries, publicly-traded utilities, independent power generation facilities, and renewable power generation companies. Following this Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, IRP will become part of and transition over time to the Company’s BKS-Partners Operating Group and brand.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the successful and expertly skilled IRP team, which expands our capabilities within the rapidly growing mission-critical energy and infrastructure segment, while allowing us to better capitalize on upmarket opportunities throughout BRP. Given the current macro environment, we believe IRP’s clients and industry focus represent a unique combination of both economic defensibility as well as offering great growth prospects,” said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “Paul, David and Patrick have built a fantastic business headquartered in the South-Central region based on technical expertise, with a large client focus in the U.S. as well as internationally. As a result of this new partnership we will expand our large account and technical insurance risk and placement capabilities in the U.S. and abroad.”

“We evaluated multiple alternatives to continue to support and fuel our rapid organic growth in our efforts to becoming a top 100 firm over the longer term. After a thorough process, we chose to join BRP Group at this early stage in our firm’s history because we believe the partnership will accelerate our top-line growth by leveraging BRP’s innovative service platform and unique capital structure,” said Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer of IRP. “We want to build a great business together in which both our clients and our colleagues would be excited to be included. BKS-Partners has an unparalleled track record of investing in the tools and client capabilities that will position our firm for continued success. Our current clients can expect a smooth transition, and our colleagues are looking forward to the new opportunities that BRP Group provides.”

BKS-Partners works with clients across the country, providing them with best-in-class services and innovative risk solutions, and has been strategically expanding its geographic reach throughout the U.S.