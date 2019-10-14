Poole Professional Companies specialises in offering risk management products and services to architects and engineers

Image: Brown & Brown completes acquiring Poole Professional Companies. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

Florida-based insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all the assets of Poole Professional Companies for an undisclosed amount.

Poole Professional Companies was established in 1994 and specialises in offering risk management products and services to architects and engineers across New England, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The firm also offers professional liability insurance products and services to lawyers, accountants, and other specialty customers.

Brown & Brown senior vice president Donald McGowan said: “Chris, Tom, and Ken bring an unparalleled level of understanding and experience around the risk management issues facing design professionals.

“We are honored they have decided to take their next step with Brown & Brown and are excited about the growth opportunities we believe will arise as a result of the broader menu of products and services they will be able to offer their customers.”

Poole Professional Companies team will operate as stand-alone office within its Retail Segment

Following the completion of the deal, Poole Professional Companies team will operate as a new stand-alone office within the company’s Retail Segment and will continue conducting business under Christopher Poole from their existing locations in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Pittsford, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chris Poole said, “We look forward to combining our specialized knowledge and outstanding service in the professional liability field with the expansive resources and broad expertise of Brown & Brown to provide our clients with the very best insurance and risk management solutions available.”

In August, Brown & Brown announced the acquisition of CKP Insurance, a firm offering brokerage services for customers throughout the US operating in agricultural industry.

CKP also offers property and casualty insurance products and services to customers in Florida. CKP’s team will operate as a new stand-alone office within Brown & Brown’s Retail Segment, under the leadership of the principals Chuck Hemphill and Kevin Rader. It will continue from its existing offices in Florida, Arizona and New Mexico.