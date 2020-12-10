For the past 30 years, MAJ Companies has been serving its dealer partners by providing best in class F&I product and sales training, aftermarket program and contract analysis and F&I performance management

Brown & Brown acquires Maj Companies. (Credit: adamr/handshake.)

J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. and Sid Vance, the owner of MAJ Companies has announced that Brown & Brown Dealer Services (BBDS) has acquired substantially all of the assets of MAJ.

Sid Vance will lead the MAJ team as part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, which operates under the leadership of Mike Neal.

Mike stated, “Sid and the MAJ team have been working together for over 30 years. That experience will enhance the continued growth of BBDS in Ohio and the Midwest. BBDS and MAJ will continue to work with Mike Jardina, the founder of MAJ, who is a recognized industry leader in F&I reinsurance strategies for dealer partners. We are excited to have Sid and his team join BBDS.”

Sid stated, “We are excited to begin this partnership with Brown & Brown. We have known many of the leaders on the BBDS team and feel that this is the perfect fit for us. Joining BBDS will give our team the opportunity to continue to deliver top quality programs to our dealer customers and provide them access to more risk solutions than we have had available in the past.”