J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, and Phil and Pamela Bruno, the owners of Northeast Dealer Consultants announced that Brown & Brown of Kentucky, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of NEDC.

NEDC assists its dealer clients with F&I performance and compliance management in New York and surrounding states. Phil has over 25 years of experience in the automotive and power sport industries. NEDC will become part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, which operates under the leadership of Mike Neal, President of Brown & Brown of Kentucky, Inc.

Mike stated, “Phil brings a wealth of experience in F&I performance and products for his dealer partners. NEDC will provide Brown & Brown Dealer Services with an enhanced footprint in upstate New York. We are excited for Phil to join with our team in Massachusetts as we continue to build out our presence in the northeast.”

Phil Bruno stated, “As the president of NEDC, my primary focus has been to do what is right for my clients. Brown & Brown shares the same focus. Pam and I look forward to continuing to serve our dealers and grow as part of such a great company.”

