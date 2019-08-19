CKP provides brokerage services for customers throughout the United States operating in agricultural industry

Image: Brown & Brown acquires CKP Insurance. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay

J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Chuck Hemphill and Kevin Rader, the principals of CKP Insurance, LLC (“CKP”), today announced that Brown & Brown of Florida, Inc. has acquired substantially all of the assets of CKP.

CKP provides brokerage services for customers throughout the United States operating in agricultural industry. In addition, CKP provides property and casualty insurance products and services to customers in Florida. The CKP team will operate as a new stand-alone office within Brown & Brown’s Retail Segment, doing business under the leadership of Chuck Hemphill and Kevin Rader from CKP’s existing offices located in Florida, Arizona and New Mexico.

Mike Keeby, a Senior Vice President in Brown & Brown’s retail segment, stated, “Chuck and Kevin, after a number of successful years providing insurance brokerage services for property & casualty customers in Florida, saw the opportunity to expand nationally by providing new customers with agricultural coverage options. We look forward to working with Chuck, Kevin and the CKP team as they continue to grow their presence nationally as part of Brown & Brown.”

Chuck Hemphill and Kevin Rader stated, “When evaluating our options on how best to grow our existing agricultural insurance business, Brown & Brown was a natural fit. Their philosophy of supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of their teammates with the resources available to a large, public company was exactly what we were looking for. Seeing the commitment to customers, employees and the business of insurance historically and with an eye towards both the near and long-term future was certainly key for us.”

