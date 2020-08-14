Since 1935, Buiten & Associates has provided a wide variety of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals throughout Michigan

Brown & Brown acquires Michigan-based agency. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/etaphop photo.)

J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown and Paul S. Buiten, the majority owner of Buiten & Associates, have announced that Brown & Brown of Michigan, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of Buiten & Associates.

Since 1935, Buiten & Associates has provided a wide variety of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals throughout Michigan. Following the acquisition, the Buiten & Associates team will continue operating from their existing office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, under the leadership of Paul Buiten.

Todd Piersol, who oversees various Brown & Brown retail offices in Michigan and Wisconsin, stated, “Over the years, Buiten & Associates has distinguished itself as one of the premier independent agencies in Michigan. We are excited to join forces with this high-quality group as we continue to grow our Michigan footprint.”

Tommy Huval, a Regional President in Brown & Brown’s Retail Segment, added, “Throughout the process, we’ve been highly impressed by the leadership, expertise, and strong work ethic within the Buiten & Associates team. We feel honored they’ve chosen to join our organization and look forward to growing together in the coming years.”

Paul Buiten stated, “After a lengthy search process, we concluded that Brown & Brown was the best cultural and strategic fit for our agency. We are excited to leverage Brown & Brown’s capabilities and relationships to better serve our customers and believe the transaction positions our team well for future growth and success.”

Source: Company Press Release