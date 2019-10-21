Roper Insurance serves small employer groups in Colorado through its employee benefits insurance products and services

Image: Brown & Brown makes asset acquisition of Roper Insurance and Financial Services. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Brown & Brown has acquired almost all assets of Roper Insurance and Financial Services, a Colorado-based insurance agency, for an undisclosed price.

The assets of the business were acquired by Brown & Brown’s subsidiary – Brown & Brown of Colorado from Steven (Steve) J. Roper, Roper Insurance’s lone shareholder.

Established in 1999, Roper Insurance caters to small employer groups across Colorado with its employee benefits insurance products and services. The company provides workers’ compensation, risk management, and complete business coverage for its clients.

Roper said: “We look forward making a wider variety of insurance products and services available to our clients and prospects as a result of this strategic transaction. Our team of friendly, dedicated professionals has always distinguished itself by delivering easy and enjoyable insurance solutions to our customers, and we are excited about the new opportunities that will result from combining forces with a national insurance leader like Brown & Brown.”

Roper Insurance’s team will relocate to Brown & Brown’s Colorado office in Denver following the transaction. The team will be headed by Brown & Brown of Colorado executive vice-president Jason Sartor.

Roper Insurance to help Brown & Brown further its Colorado footprint

Brown & Brown senior vice president John Esposito said: “Steve and his team have built a niche in their local market as the go-to provider for employee benefits insurance products and services aimed at small-group employers.

“We believe the transaction will enable us to continue growing our Colorado footprint, while at the same time providing a platform for the Roper team to offer a greater depth and breadth of insurance products and services to their new and existing customers.”

Headquartered in Florida, Brown & Brown is an insurance brokerage firm, which offers risk management solutions to individuals and businesses.

Earlier this month, the company acquired substantially all of the assets of VGW Insurance and Poole Professional Companies in separate transactions.

VGW Insurance operates in Texas, providing property and casualty insurance products and services to individuals and businesses. Poole Professional Companies focuses on offering risk management products and services to architects and engineers across New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.