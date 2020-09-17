Brookstone Insurance Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to customers throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro area

Brown & Brown acquires Brookstone Insurance Group. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr.)

J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown and Brook Crawford, the owner of Brookstone Insurance Group, have announced that Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of the Brookstone.

Brookstone Insurance Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to customers throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The Brookstone team will become part of the Brown & Brown operations in DFW and throughout the state of Texas. Brookstone will continue to operate from existing offices under leadership of Lauren Allen and under regional leadership of Tommy Huval.

Tommy Huval, Regional President of Brown & Brown Retail, stated, “Brook has built a fantastic agency bringing together talented producers in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Under Lauren and Brook’s leadership, the Brookstone team has focused on customer service and market expertise as the agency has continued to grow. We are excited about the new talent and valued customer relationships that will become part of Brown & Brown’s operations in Texas.”

Brook Crawford stated, “This new relationship with Brown & Brown is a quality fit for our leadership team, department heads and staff for both the short and long term. It places us with a fantastic strategic partner with incredible financial strength, excellent carrier relationships and solid appetite for continued growth. We are well served for the future. Bottom line, we are excited.”

Source: Company Press Release