Brokerslink expands in Africa by investing in new broker in Tunisia. (Credit: Pixabay/Wolfgang Schröpfer.)

Brokerslink has announced a further expansion of its footprint in Africa with Tunisian brokerage Karé Kamoun becoming the latest affiliate to join the global broking business.

The Tunis-based insurance and reinsurance broker, specialises in core lines of business in Tunisia including industrial and commercial cargo, construction, as well as health and life insurance. The firm’s reinsurance expertise in areas including the placing of industrial risks and proportional and non-proportional treaties with reinsurers, will also be of importance to Brokerslink’s partners and affiliates both in Africa and beyond.

Zied Kamoun, General Manager of Karé Kamoun, commented: “Our mission is to design and deliver insurance and reinsurance solutions that turn risk into a path for growth for our clients. We share Brokerslink’s commitment to ensuring clients have access to market- leading products and risk management expertise.

“Joining the global network is vital to our business growth both in terms of offering our clients proven multinational capabilities but also in building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with partners and affiliates around the globe.”

Tiago Mora, Brokerslink’s Regional Manager for Africa said: “I am pleased to welcome Karé Kamoun to our network. Their specialist local knowledge and broking expertise in the Tunisian market combined with direct experience in reinsurance are important additions to our expanding capabilities across Africa.

“This continuing growth in Africa emphasises its strategic importance to Brokerslink. Africa has an incredibly diverse insurance marketplace and it is important therefore that we grow our expertise and presence on the ground. We will continue to support our partners and affiliates across the continent and globally to identify, develop and secure business opportunities in Africa.”

Source: Company Press Release