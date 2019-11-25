With the acquisition of Risk Insure, Brightstar intends to enhance its device protection service across Australia and New Zealand

Image: Brightstar has acquired Risk Insure for undisclosed sum. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Brightstar, an end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions provider, has closed the acquisition of Australia based insurance underwriting agency Risk Insure for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is a part of Brightstar’s efforts to enhance its device protection services across Australia and New Zealand.

Risk Insure is a privately-owned insurance broker engaged in providing insurance solutions for commercial and corporate businesses across Australia.

The firm employs more than 50 staff who specialise in general insurance and insurance facilities to the telephone communication industry.

Brightstar seeks to strengthen its presence across the wireless industry

Brightstar device protection sales global vice-president Clayton Bodnarek said that the acquisition of Risk Insure would enhance its presence in the device protection market.

Bodnarek added: “Brightstar has long been known for its innovative nature, and this acquisition gives us the opportunity to organically grow our device protection services within the Oceania region.

“We’re pleased that Brightstar continues to invest in the growth of device protection in this region and around the world.”

Brightstar said it is seeking ways to add value to its customers as the cost of ownership is increasing for new smartphone devices.

Brightstar Oceania regional managing director Tyler McGee said that the acquisition will provide Brightstar with an opportunity to further tap into the growing insurance market for smartphones.

McGee said: “Risk Insure will help us provide a holistic service for retailers and operators, offering tailored insurance solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers across Australia and New Zealand.”

Risk Insure co-founder Grant Goldner said: “By combining our success with Brightstar’s global reach and scale, we’ll be able to take our device protection capabilities to the next level.

“Together, Risk Insure and Brightstar are poised to make a significant impact on Australian mobile phone insurance.”

Brightstar, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, serves carrier, retail and enterprise customers and has operations in across 57 countries.