Bollington Insurance has completed the acquisition of Watson Laurie, a UK-based corporate insurance broker for an undisclosed price.

The transaction, which was approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), marks the fourth acquisition for Bollington in 2020.

Established in 1988, Watson Laurie is a chartered insurance broker, which is headquartered in Bolton in the northwest UK. The company is said to specialise in

corporate risks, property and construction, latent defects insurance, European commercial real estate financing (ECREF), SME schemes, and niches areas.

The insurance broker employs nearly 150 people across three offices located across North Manchester, London, and Nottingham.

Currently, Watson Laurie is claimed to manage over £25,000,000 in annual premiums.

Bollington group CEO Paul Moors said: “Watson Laurie is established in the North West as one of the most innovative and professional corporate insurance brokers, with a track record in developing niche areas and professional connections.

“With its suite of specialisms and first-class reputation among clients in the UK marketplace, it makes an excellent addition to our expanding group.”

Bollington Insurance, which is backed by Inflexion, a mid-market private equity firm, since November 2017, said that the acquisition of the corporate insurance broker bolsters its footprint.

Watson Laurie managing director Andrew Crompton said: “Completing this deal is great news for both parties. Watson Laurie is now part of a fast-growing and diverse group that is nationally recognised.

“Our clients and staff can rest assured that this development adds strength to Watson Laurie’s relationships with insurers and trading partners, giving access to more products and services in the months ahead. In addition, the wider Bollington Group will benefit from our expertise and experience in a number of niche areas.”

Founded in 1973, Bollington Insurance is a part of the Bollington Wilson Group, a UK-based independent insurance broker. In 2019, the company acquired Ashgrove Insurance Services, Prophet Trade Credit, and CLA Risk Solutions.