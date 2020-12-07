Based in Malaga, Montymarq specialises in business, professional and affinity risks in Spain

BMS acquires Spanish insurance broker. (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic.)

BMS Group, the independent specialist (re)insurance broker, today announced that its Spanish subsidiary, BMS Mediación Iberia Correduría de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.L.U. (BMS Iberia), has acquired Montymarq Asociados Consultores y Corredores de Seguros, S.L. (Montymarq), the Spanish specialist insurance broker. The consideration for the transaction was not disclosed.

Based in Malaga, Montymarq specialises in business, professional and affinity risks in Spain. BMS has acquired Montymarq in full. The staff of Montymarq will join the BMS Iberia operation upon completion of acquisition and Juan de Montes will become Non-Executive Chairman of BMS Iberia.

BMS Iberia is a key operation for BMS’s European business and it continues to expand its specialty lines within the region. Montymarq is the second entity acquired by BMS in Spain this year. Earlier in March, BMS Iberia acquired Jurado Mata, the Granada-based Spanish specialist insurance broker.

Fernando Claro, CEO of BMS Iberia, said: “BMS Iberia is growing strategically: we have identified significant opportunities in several key specialty areas and we are well-positioned to be one of the top specialist brokers in Spain. Montymarq’s expertise and market-leading talent in the professional, personal and liabilities risk space meaningfully complement our current growing practice. I look forward to working with Juan and the team and taking our regional business to the next stage of growth.”

Juan de Montes, said: “BMS Iberia has a well-deserved reputation in the Spanish market and we share its ambition to establish the business as the best-regarded independent specialist broker in the region. BMS’s global network, combined with our local expertise, will benefit the existing clients of both BMS Iberia and Montymarq. We look forward to working closely with the BMS Iberia team and continuing to provide high-quality and comprehensive services to our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release