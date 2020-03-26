Founded in 1990, Jurado Mata has provided a range of affinity, commercial and personal lines solutions to a range of Spanish clients

BMS acquires Spanish specialist insurance broker Jurado Mata. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

BMS Group (“BMS”), the independent specialist (re)insurance broker, today announced that its Spanish subsidiary, BMS Iberia, has acquired Jurado Mata, the Granada-based Spanish specialist insurance broker. The consideration for the transaction was not disclosed.

Founded in 1990, Jurado Mata has provided a range of affinity, commercial and personal lines solutions to a range of Spanish clients. BMS has acquired Jurado Mata in full, with staff and infrastructure transferring into BMS Iberia. Juan Mata, CEO of Jurado Mata, will also join BMS Iberia’s board of directors once the integration is complete.

BMS Iberia is the Spanish subsidiary of BMS Group and the keystone entity for BMS’s European operations. The acquisition will strengthen BMS Iberia’s presence in southern Spain and BMS Iberia is expected to become one of the top affinity brokers in the country.

Fernando Claro, CEO of BMS Iberia, said: “Jurado Mata is an excellent specialist broker with a fantastic market reputation and a great match for BMS Iberia, BMS’s main European platform. Jurado Mata clients will benefit from BMS’s global reach and BMS is set to solidify its leading affinity position in Spain through Jurado Mata’s networks. We look forward to working with the Jurado Mata management and their excellent team in achieving our strategic expansion plan across Europe and beyond.”

Juan Antonio Mata, president at Jurado Mata, said: “We have seen a significant increase in demand for specialised advisory services in the insurance market. With BMS’s extensive insurance sector experience and global platform, as well as Jurado Mata’s local resources, we are well placed to meet this growing demand. We are confident that, together, we have the scale and capabilities to drive the next stage of our growth both inside Spain and further afield and I’m therefore excited to work with Fernando, all of BMS Iberia and the BMS head office team in London.”

Nick Cook, CEO of BMS Group, added: “I am very pleased to welcome Juan Antonio and his team to the BMS family. We have been working together very well and I know this will only increase going forwards. Despite the challenges the global community is facing right now, BMS’ investment is a clear demonstration of its ongoing commitment to long-term growth and to the European market in particular.”

Source: Company Press Release