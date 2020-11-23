The new insured.io platform is capable of consolidating Bluefire’s customer experience across multiple core administration systems

US-based Bluefire Insurance has implemented customer engagement platform from insured.io, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions for insurance firms.

The rapid implementation was completed on-time, on-budget, and without any disruption to Bluefire’s business processes or IT resources.

insured.io claimed that its Customer Engagement Platform will modernise the customer journey, enhance internal capabilities, maximise capital investments, and increase process transparency for insurance organisations across different business lines.

Insured.io co-founder and product head Steve Johnson said: “Bluefire needed an entirely new customer experience.

“We provided a SaaS, cloud-based solution which enhanced their customer journey and didn’t require them to replace any of their existing core systems. It’s a relationship which we look forward to growing in the future.”

Insured.io offers insurers with a platform that connects consumers, producers, and employees. The implementation is expected to solve Bluefire’s need for a holistic policyholder solution.

The customer engagement platform offering is designed to connect all of Bluefire’s existing systems to deliver a single solution for customer engagement.

The solution includes customer portal, integrated voice response (IVR), recurring payments, electronic documents, reporting and analytics modules, and other functionalities.

Bluefire strategic project delivery vice president Lola Misicka said: “Our policyholder data was spread across a number of different systems. Insured.io helped us to unify the customer experience under one platform and streamlined the customer journey for the Bluefire brand.

“It also gave us the ability to see all of our customer data consistently and immediately. Our customer behaviour patterns and metrics are now available at our fingertips.”

Bluefire is a managing general agency (MGA), operating a network of compatible agencies that offer a variety of unique insurance solutions across several states. The company is focused on offering products, personalised service and handling claims.